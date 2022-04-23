Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “N/A” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €164.11 ($176.46).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €149.00 ($160.22) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €175.00 ($188.17) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

EPA:ML opened at €118.80 ($127.74) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €121.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of €134.40. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

