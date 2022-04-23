Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU) Plans Dividend of $0.31

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas S.A. (NYSE:CCU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.308 per share on Tuesday, April 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Compañía Cervecerías Unidas’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a payout ratio of 168.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Compañía Cervecerías Unidas to earn $1.14 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 186.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CCU opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.09. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas ( NYSE:CCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.78 million. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 8.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCU. StockNews.com lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 649,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,654,000 after buying an additional 115,666 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 286.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 193,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 759.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 132,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 26,587 shares during the period.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

