Comparing AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX) & Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 2 2 0 2.50 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcimoto currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.18%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Volatility & Risk

Arcimoto has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its stock price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $4.39 million 34.13 -$47.56 million ($1.30) -3.02 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

AEA-Bridges Impact has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -996.96% -68.12% -60.78% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Arcimoto shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are held by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Arcimoto Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. In addition, it offers TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

AEA-Bridges Impact Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

