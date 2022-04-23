Comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) & Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Kilroy Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Kilroy Realty 0 1 6 0 2.86

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Kilroy Realty has a consensus target price of $80.43, indicating a potential upside of 7.61%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Kilroy Realty.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Kilroy Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21% Kilroy Realty 65.77% 11.03% 6.00%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Kilroy Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 2.72 $68.35 million $1.14 8.79 Kilroy Realty $955.04 million 9.13 $628.14 million $5.36 13.94

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kilroy Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.0%. Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kilroy Realty pays out 38.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Kilroy Realty has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc., a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property. As of December 31, 2021, its investment portfolio includes 105 commercial real estate loan investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Kilroy Realty (Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design. As pioneers and innovators in the creation of a more sustainable real estate industry, the company's approach to modern business environments helps drive creativity, productivity and employee retention for some of the world's leading technology, entertainment, life science and business services companies. KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index with more than seven decades of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use projects. As of September 30, 2020, KRC's stabilized portfolio totaled approximately 14.3 million square feet of primarily office and life science space that was 92.2% occupied and 95.5% leased. The company also had 808 residential units in Hollywood and San Diego, which had a quarterly average occupancy of 85.0% and 37.5%, respectively. In addition, KRC had seven in-process development projects with an estimated total investment of $1.9 billion, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet of office and life science space. The office and life science space was 90% leased.

