CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.55 Million

Equities research analysts expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) to post sales of $235.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $236.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $234.60 million. CONMED posted sales of $232.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CONMED.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CONMED in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of CNMD opened at $140.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. CONMED has a one year low of $117.62 and a one year high of $159.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.61, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.53.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

