Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $2.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.60. Continental Resources posted earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 196.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of $10.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $14.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $9.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.47 to $14.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.74.

CLR opened at $58.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $25.24 and a 1 year high of $66.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 20.18%.

In other Continental Resources news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harold Hamm purchased 300,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $59.30 per share, with a total value of $17,834,119.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,982,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,882 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,932,000 after acquiring an additional 35,242 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

