Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CLR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Continental Resources from $61.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Continental Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Continental Resources from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.74.

Shares of CLR traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.80. 1,637,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,067. The company has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.80. Continental Resources has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $66.86.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue was up 130.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total transaction of $3,006,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $1,605,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,204,250 over the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 84.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 163.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,876 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,530,000 after purchasing an additional 437,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

