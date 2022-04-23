Contrasting Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Avangrid alerts:

This table compares Avangrid and Summer Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Avangrid $6.97 billion 2.64 $707.00 million $2.07 23.00 Summer Energy $166.32 million 0.02 -$10.73 million N/A N/A

Avangrid has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Avangrid and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avangrid 1 3 0 0 1.75 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Avangrid presently has a consensus price target of $48.67, suggesting a potential upside of 2.24%. Given Avangrid’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Avangrid is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Volatility & Risk

Avangrid has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -157.57, indicating that its stock price is 15,857% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avangrid and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avangrid 10.14% 4.12% 2.01% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Avangrid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Avangrid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Avangrid beats Summer Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Avangrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avangrid, Inc., an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. The company also operates renewable energy generation facilities primarily using onshore wind power, as well as solar, biomass, and thermal power. It delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial, and institutional customers through its regulated utilities in New York, Maine, Connecticut, and Massachusetts; and sells its output to investor-owned utilities, public utilities, and other credit-worthy entities. In addition, the company generates and provides power and other services to federal and state agencies, as well as institutional retail and joint action agencies; and delivers thermal output to wholesale customers in the Western United States. It owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving 3.3 million customers in New York and New England, as well as owns and operates 8.8 gigawatts of electricity capacity primarily through wind power in 22 states. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Orange, Connecticut. Avangrid, Inc. is a subsidiary of Iberdrola, S.A.

Summer Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.