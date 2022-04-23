Contrasting Catcha Investment (CHAA) & Its Rivals

Catcha Investment (NYSE:CHAA – Get Rating) is one of 681 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Catcha Investment to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Catcha Investment and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catcha Investment 0 0 0 0 N/A Catcha Investment Competitors 174 678 956 20 2.45

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 74.89%. Given Catcha Investment’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Catcha Investment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Catcha Investment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catcha Investment N/A -154.25% 3.63% Catcha Investment Competitors 49.62% -28.80% 2.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.5% of Catcha Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.9% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Catcha Investment and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Catcha Investment N/A $10.94 million 16.64 Catcha Investment Competitors $1.23 billion $71.90 million -17.47

Catcha Investment’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Catcha Investment. Catcha Investment is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Catcha Investment rivals beat Catcha Investment on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Catcha Investment (Get Rating)

Catcha Investment Corp is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

