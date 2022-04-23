Contrasting Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) & Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) and Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Sol-Gel Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dyne Therapeutics N/A -34.86% -32.26% Sol-Gel Technologies 10.30% 7.03% 5.80%

72.0% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.8% of Sol-Gel Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 42.7% of Dyne Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dyne Therapeutics and Sol-Gel Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dyne Therapeutics N/A N/A -$149.29 million ($2.91) -2.91 Sol-Gel Technologies $31.27 million 4.80 $3.22 million $0.13 56.62

Sol-Gel Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Dyne Therapeutics. Dyne Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sol-Gel Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dyne Therapeutics and Sol-Gel Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dyne Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies 0 0 2 1 3.33

Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 242.38%. Sol-Gel Technologies has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.57%. Given Dyne Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dyne Therapeutics is more favorable than Sol-Gel Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Dyne Therapeutics has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sol-Gel Technologies has a beta of 1.17, indicating that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies beats Dyne Therapeutics on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc., a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts..

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions. It is also involved in the development of generic topical dermatological drug products. The company has collaboration with Perrigo. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

