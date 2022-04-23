Contrasting E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX)

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.8% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares E2open Parent and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E2open Parent $330.01 million 6.99 -$37.13 million N/A N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.63 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than E2open Parent.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for E2open Parent and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E2open Parent 0 0 4 0 3.00 Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

E2open Parent currently has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 76.24%. Given E2open Parent’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Adit EdTech Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares E2open Parent and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E2open Parent -52.64% -3.84% -2.40% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A -0.95%

Summary

Adit EdTech Acquisition beats E2open Parent on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

E2open Parent Company Profile (Get Rating)

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

