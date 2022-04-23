Contrasting Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Rating) and Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sino Land and Lamar Advertising’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino Land N/A N/A N/A Lamar Advertising 21.71% 31.86% 6.68%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sino Land and Lamar Advertising, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00 Lamar Advertising 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lamar Advertising has a consensus target price of $133.00, indicating a potential upside of 16.68%. Given Lamar Advertising’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lamar Advertising is more favorable than Sino Land.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.3% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.0% of Lamar Advertising shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Lamar Advertising pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Lamar Advertising pays out 115.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Lamar Advertising has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Lamar Advertising is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

Sino Land has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lamar Advertising has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino Land and Lamar Advertising’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino Land $316.08 million 33.26 $1.24 billion N/A N/A Lamar Advertising $1.79 billion 6.46 $388.09 million $3.82 29.84

Sino Land has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lamar Advertising.

Summary

Lamar Advertising beats Sino Land on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sino Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2021, the company had a land bank of approximately 20.8 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile (Get Rating)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day. In addition to its more traditional out-of-home inventory, Lamar is proud to offer its customers the largest network of digital billboards in the United States with approximately 3,800 displays.

