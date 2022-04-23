Contrasting Movano (MOVE) and Its Peers

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE – Get Rating) is one of 68 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Movano to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Movano and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Movano
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Movano Competitors
|252
|1026
|1858
|53
|2.54
Profitability
This table compares Movano and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Movano
|N/A
|-53.97%
|-50.52%
|Movano Competitors
|-440.49%
|-23.97%
|-17.11%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Movano and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Movano
|N/A
|-$21.77 million
|-1.55
|Movano Competitors
|$1.02 billion
|$100.45 million
|47.35
Movano’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Movano. Movano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
16.5% of Movano shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Movano competitors beat Movano on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Movano Company Profile (Get Rating)
Movano Inc., a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc. was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc. and changed its name to Movano Inc. in August 2018. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Pleasanton, California.
