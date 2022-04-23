Contrasting PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM)

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Rating) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares PCB Bancorp and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PCB Bancorp 40.14% 16.32% 1.92% First Foundation 34.47% 13.36% 1.33%

PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PCB Bancorp and First Foundation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PCB Bancorp $99.91 million 3.28 $40.10 million $2.62 8.38 First Foundation $317.67 million 4.19 $109.51 million $2.42 9.74

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.2% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of First Foundation shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of First Foundation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PCB Bancorp pays out 22.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 18.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PCB Bancorp and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Foundation 0 0 3 0 3.00

PCB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.34%. First Foundation has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than PCB Bancorp.

Summary

First Foundation beats PCB Bancorp on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and other consumer loans comprising automobile secured loans and personal loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of 11 full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; and one full-service branch in each of Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates 10 loan production offices in Irvine, Artesia, and Los Angeles, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; Carrollton, Texas; and New York, New York. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

First Foundation Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Foundation Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits. It also provides various specialized services comprising trust services, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture services, merchant credit card services, ATM cards, Visa debit cards, and business sweep accounts, as well as insurance brokerage services and equipment financing solutions. In addition, the company offers investment management and financial planning services; treasury management services; advisory and coordination services in the areas of estate planning, retirement planning, and charitable and business ownership issues; and financial, investment, and economic advisory and related services. Further, it provides support services, including the processing and transmission of financial and economic data for charitable organizations. The company operates through a network of 28 branch offices and 3 loan production offices in California, Nevada, Texas, and Hawaii. First Foundation Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

