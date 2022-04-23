Contrasting The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.2% of The Shyft Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of The Shyft Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Shyft Group and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Shyft Group 6.95% 28.57% 15.81% Lordstown Motors N/A -69.13% -59.07%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Shyft Group and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Shyft Group $991.79 million 1.02 $68.93 million $1.90 15.20 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($2.29) -1.00

The Shyft Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Shyft Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The Shyft Group and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Shyft Group 0 1 1 1 3.00 Lordstown Motors 5 3 0 0 1.38

The Shyft Group currently has a consensus target price of $56.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.91%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $3.93, suggesting a potential upside of 70.81%. Given The Shyft Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe The Shyft Group is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Volatility and Risk

The Shyft Group has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Shyft Group beats Lordstown Motors on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Shyft Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc. manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries. This segment markets its commercial vehicles, including walk-in vans, cutaway vans, and truck bodies under the Aeromaster, Velocity, Trademaster, and Utilivan brands; and vocation-specific equipment upfit services under the Utilimaster Upfit Services and Strobes-R-Us brands. It also installs specialty interior and exterior up-fit equipment for walk-in vans, truck bodies, cargo vans, and light duty pick-up trucks; and provides aftermarket support, including parts sales and field services, as well as parts and accessories. The Specialty Vehicles segment engineers and manufactures luxury class A diesel motor home chassis; and manufactures and assembles truck bodies under the Royal Truck Body and DuraMag brands. It also provides final assembly services for Isuzu N-gas and F-series chassis under the Builtmore Contract Manufacturing brand; and designs and installs custom lighting and upfit solutions for a range of specialty industries. In addition, this segment provides truck accessories under the Magnum brand; and a range of parts and accessories, and maintenance and repair services for its motorhome and specialty chassis. The Shyft Group, Inc. sells its products to commercial users, original equipment manufacturers, dealers, individuals, municipalities, and other government entities. The company was formerly known as Spartan Motors, Inc. and changed its name to The Shyft Group, Inc. in June 2020. The Shyft Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Novi, Michigan.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

