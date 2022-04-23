Contrasting Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Westaim and IceCure Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $2.36 million 117.29 $28.21 million $0.19 10.21 IceCure Medical $4.14 million N/A -$9.90 million N/A N/A

Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than IceCure Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Westaim and IceCure Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 1,188.31% 10.12% 8.68% IceCure Medical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Westaim and IceCure Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A IceCure Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

IceCure Medical has a consensus target price of $7.58, suggesting a potential upside of 210.20%. Given IceCure Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IceCure Medical is more favorable than Westaim.

Summary

Westaim beats IceCure Medical on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim (Get Rating)

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About IceCure Medical (Get Rating)

IceCure Medical Ltd research, develops, and markets minimally invasive cryoablation systems for women's health and oncology markets. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for breast tumors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.

