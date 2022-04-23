CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $467.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will post sales of $467.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $473.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $463.81 million. CoreCivic reported sales of $454.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CoreCivic.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 2.79% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CXW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.52 per share, with a total value of $85,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 4th quarter valued at $1,099,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,865,000 after acquiring an additional 220,095 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CXW opened at $13.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $7.37 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

CoreCivic Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CoreCivic (CXW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.