Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.57.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Couchbase from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $95,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.03 on Friday. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $14.68 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Couchbase’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Couchbase, Inc develops and provides a NoSQL database for enterprises worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database that supports mission-critical applications at scale while allowing for sub-millisecond latencies and five-nines availability; and Couchbase Cloud, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments, as well as provides transparent in-virtual private cloud and virtual network deployment, which secures and isolates data under a customer's control.

