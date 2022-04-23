Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach Sells 21,324 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.19, for a total value of C$89,347.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 615,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,578,588.85.
Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$4.91. 963,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.51. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68.
Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Crew Energy (Get Rating)
Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.
