Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach Sells 21,324 Shares

Crew Energy Inc. (TSE:CR – Get Rating) Senior Officer John Glenn Leach sold 21,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.19, for a total value of C$89,347.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 615,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,578,588.85.

Shares of CR stock traded down C$0.23 on Friday, hitting C$4.91. 963,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,318,365. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$748.68 million and a P/E ratio of 3.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$4.20 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.51. Crew Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.68.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$103.15 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Crew Energy Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Crew Energy from C$5.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on Crew Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Crew Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.17.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. It primarily holds interests in Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch/Monias, Tower, and Attachie, areas located in the southwest, south, and west of Fort St.

