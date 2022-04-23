Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crexendo, Inc. is a provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through their business partners, agents, and direct channels. “

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crexendo from $8.25 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Crexendo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CXDO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.07. 49,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,907. The company has a market cap of $68.38 million, a P/E ratio of -23.62, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.55. Crexendo has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Crexendo had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 8.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that Crexendo will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Crexendo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crexendo by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

