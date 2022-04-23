Critical Analysis: Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY) & Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Rating) and Affymax (OTCMKTS:AFFY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.2% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Benitec Biopharma shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Affymax shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Affymax’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benitec Biopharma $60,000.00 266.95 -$13.88 million ($343.30) -0.01 Affymax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Affymax has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Benitec Biopharma.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Benitec Biopharma and Affymax, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benitec Biopharma 0 0 1 0 3.00 Affymax 0 0 0 0 N/A

Benitec Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 410.20%. Given Benitec Biopharma’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Benitec Biopharma is more favorable than Affymax.

Profitability

This table compares Benitec Biopharma and Affymax’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benitec Biopharma N/A -124.21% -106.68% Affymax N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Benitec Biopharma has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Affymax has a beta of 6.97, meaning that its stock price is 597% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Benitec Biopharma beats Affymax on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Benitec Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Benitec Biopharma Inc., a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; and BB-103 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Affymax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Affymax, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was developing drugs to enhance the treatment of serious and often life-threatening conditions in the United States. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in New York, New York.

