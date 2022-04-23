Critical Contrast: Citigroup (NYSE:C) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Citigroup and Bank First, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citigroup 1 6 6 0 2.38 Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00

Citigroup currently has a consensus price target of $72.10, indicating a potential upside of 40.73%. Bank First has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.19%. Given Citigroup’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Citigroup is more favorable than Bank First.

Dividends

Citigroup pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Citigroup pays out 24.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.1% of Citigroup shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.1% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Citigroup shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Citigroup and Bank First’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citigroup $79.87 billion 1.27 $21.95 billion $8.48 6.04 Bank First $121.90 million 4.46 $45.44 million $5.91 12.13

Citigroup has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Citigroup is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank First, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citigroup and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citigroup 22.95% 10.96% 0.86% Bank First 37.28% 14.51% 1.59%

Summary

Bank First beats Citigroup on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Citigroup Company Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services. It also provides various banking, credit card, lending, and investment services through a network of local branches, offices, and electronic delivery systems. The ICG segment offers wholesale banking products and services, including fixed income and equity sales and trading, foreign exchange, prime brokerage, derivative, equity and fixed income research, corporate lending, investment banking and advisory, private banking, cash management, trade finance, and securities services to corporate, institutional, public sector, and high-net-worth clients. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,154 branches primarily in the United States, Mexico, and Asia. Citigroup Inc. was founded in 1812 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.