Critical Contrast: LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR) & Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

LENSAR (NASDAQ:LNSR – Get Rating) and Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

Get LENSAR alerts:

This table compares LENSAR and Profound Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LENSAR $34.46 million 2.51 -$19.60 million ($2.09) -3.77 Profound Medical $6.87 million 23.05 -$30.70 million ($1.50) -5.08

LENSAR has higher revenue and earnings than Profound Medical. Profound Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LENSAR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

LENSAR has a beta of -0.31, meaning that its share price is 131% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Profound Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.8% of LENSAR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Profound Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of LENSAR shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LENSAR and Profound Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LENSAR 0 0 2 0 3.00 Profound Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00

LENSAR presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.36%. Profound Medical has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 149.34%. Given Profound Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Profound Medical is more favorable than LENSAR.

Profitability

This table compares LENSAR and Profound Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LENSAR -56.88% -32.96% -27.94% Profound Medical -446.65% -34.89% -32.66%

Summary

LENSAR beats Profound Medical on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LENSAR (Get Rating)

LENSAR, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on designing, developing, and marketing a femtosecond laser system for the treatment of cataracts and the management of pre-existing or surgically induced corneal astigmatism. Its LENSAR Laser System incorporates a range of proprietary technologies designed to assist the surgeon in obtaining visual outcomes, efficiency, and reproducibility by providing imaging, procedure planning, design, and precision. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Profound Medical (Get Rating)

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities. The company also offers Sonalleve, a therapeutic platform for the treatment of uterine fibroids and palliative pain relief associated with metastases in bone, as well as non-invasive treatment of uterine fibroids. Profound Medical Corp. is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LENSAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LENSAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.