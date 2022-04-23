Critical Review: Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) vs. Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Fiverr International alerts:

This table compares Fiverr International and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fiverr International -21.84% -14.47% -5.51% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

57.8% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Kuboo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Fiverr International has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -1.4, indicating that its share price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fiverr International and Kuboo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fiverr International 0 3 4 0 2.57 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fiverr International presently has a consensus price target of $153.25, indicating a potential upside of 179.81%. Given Fiverr International’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than Kuboo.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fiverr International and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fiverr International $297.66 million 6.76 -$65.01 million ($1.78) -30.77 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Fiverr International.

Summary

Fiverr International beats Kuboo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fiverr International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle. It also offers Fiverr Workspace, which provides freelancers a software solution to manage invoicing, contracts, time tracking, and organizing workflow; Fiverr Learn and CreativeLive that offers learning and development offerings for freelancers; ClearVoice, a subscription based content marketing platform; and Stoke Talent, a freelancer management system. In addition, the company provides back office and creative talent platforms. Its buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and small businesses. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

Kuboo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kuboo, Inc., doing business as Safe Communications, Inc., provides open and secure family communications. It operates a child safe virtual world that offers games, edutainment, controlled chat, and multiple channels online streaming in one platform. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.