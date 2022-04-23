Critical Review: Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) vs. Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) and Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.2% of Macerich shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Macerich shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Healthcare Investors $1.06 billion 6.14 $416.74 million $1.77 15.43 Macerich $847.44 million 3.41 $14.26 million ($0.03) -448.18

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Macerich. Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 151.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Macerich pays out -1,999.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macerich has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Healthcare Investors 1 5 3 0 2.22 Macerich 4 3 2 0 1.78

Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus target price of $36.10, indicating a potential upside of 32.19%. Macerich has a consensus target price of $19.89, indicating a potential upside of 47.87%. Given Macerich’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Macerich is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Healthcare Investors and Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Healthcare Investors 39.21% 9.98% 4.27% Macerich 1.68% 0.46% 0.16%

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Macerich on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Macerich Company Profile (Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

