Critical Review: ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) & Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ON24 and Zeta Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ON24 0 4 2 0 2.33 Zeta Global 0 2 7 0 2.78

ON24 currently has a consensus target price of $22.40, suggesting a potential upside of 67.54%. Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 27.37%. Given ON24’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ON24 is more favorable than Zeta Global.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.9% of ON24 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Zeta Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ON24 and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ON24 -11.91% -6.73% -4.99% Zeta Global N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ON24 and Zeta Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ON24 $203.61 million 3.14 -$24.26 million ($0.55) -24.31 Zeta Global $458.34 million 4.59 -$249.56 million N/A N/A

ON24 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Summary

Zeta Global beats ON24 on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ON24 Company Profile (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc. provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations. It also offers professional services, such as experience management, monitoring, premium support, and implementation and other services. The company sells its products through direct sales. It serves technology, financial services, healthcare, industrial and manufacturing, professional services, and business-to-business information service industries. The company was formerly known as NewsDirect, Inc. and changed its name to ON24, Inc. in December 1998. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Zeta Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

