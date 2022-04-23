Critical Review: Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) versus Ouster (NYSE:OUST)

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) and Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ouster alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ouster and Sarcos Technology and Robotics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ouster 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sarcos Technology and Robotics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Ouster presently has a consensus target price of $12.80, indicating a potential upside of 265.71%. Sarcos Technology and Robotics has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 80.47%. Given Ouster’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ouster is more favorable than Sarcos Technology and Robotics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ouster and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ouster $33.58 million 18.01 -$93.98 million ($0.84) -4.17 Sarcos Technology and Robotics $5.07 million 132.75 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Sarcos Technology and Robotics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ouster.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.0% of Ouster shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of Sarcos Technology and Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ouster and Sarcos Technology and Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ouster -279.89% -38.56% -32.59% Sarcos Technology and Robotics N/A -27.50% -11.00%

Summary

Sarcos Technology and Robotics beats Ouster on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ouster (Get Rating)

Ouster, Inc. designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (Get Rating)

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation designs, develops, and sells robotic systems. Its robotic systems augment human performance by combining human intelligence, instinct, and judgment with machines to enhance employee safety and productivity. The company's mobile robotic systems include the Guardian XO, a full-body powered exoskeleton; Guardian XT, a highly dexterous mobile robot perform; Guardian GT, a force-multiplying dexterous robotic system; and Guardian S, a remote-controlled visual inspection and surveillance robotic system. Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.