Critical Review: Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) vs. Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT)

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) and Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Smith & Nephew has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vicarious Surgical has a beta of -0.52, meaning that its stock price is 152% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smith & Nephew N/A N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A -198.54% -19.12%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.7% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.5% of Vicarious Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Smith & Nephew shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smith & Nephew 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vicarious Surgical 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vicarious Surgical has a consensus target price of $13.25, suggesting a potential upside of 191.85%. Given Vicarious Surgical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vicarious Surgical is more favorable than Smith & Nephew.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smith & Nephew and Vicarious Surgical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smith & Nephew $5.21 billion 2.75 $524.00 million N/A N/A Vicarious Surgical N/A N/A -$35.21 million N/A N/A

Smith & Nephew has higher revenue and earnings than Vicarious Surgical.

Summary

Smith & Nephew beats Vicarious Surgical on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smith & Nephew (Get Rating)

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures. It also provides sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder, as well as meniscal repair systems. In addition, the company offers arthroscopic enabling technologies comprising fluid management equipment for surgical access, high-definition cameras, digital image capture, scopes, light sources, and monitors to assist with visualization inside the joints, radio frequency, electromechanical and mechanical tissue resection devices, and hand instruments for removing damaged tissue; and ear, nose, and throat solutions. Further, it provides advanced wound care products for the treatment and prevention of acute and chronic wounds, which comprise leg, diabetic and pressure ulcers, burns, and post-operative wounds; advanced wound bioactives, including biologics and other bioactive technologies for debridement and dermal repair/regeneration, as well as regenerative medicine products including skin, bone graft, and articular cartilage substitutes; and advanced wound devices, such as traditional and single-use negative pressure wound therapy, and hydrosurgery systems. It primarily serves the healthcare providers. Smith & Nephew plc was founded in 1856 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

About Vicarious Surgical (Get Rating)

Vicarious Surgical Inc. operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

