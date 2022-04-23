Critical Survey: Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX)

Arcimoto (NASDAQ:FUV – Get Rating) and AEA-Bridges Impact (NYSE:IMPX – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arcimoto alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcimoto 0 2 2 0 2.50 AEA-Bridges Impact 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arcimoto currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 359.18%. Given Arcimoto’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arcimoto is more favorable than AEA-Bridges Impact.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcimoto $4.39 million 34.13 -$47.56 million ($1.30) -3.02 AEA-Bridges Impact N/A N/A $4.82 million N/A N/A

AEA-Bridges Impact has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Arcimoto.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Arcimoto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of AEA-Bridges Impact shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.6% of Arcimoto shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Arcimoto has a beta of 2.37, indicating that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AEA-Bridges Impact has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Arcimoto and AEA-Bridges Impact’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcimoto -996.96% -68.12% -60.78% AEA-Bridges Impact N/A -24.88% 1.20%

About Arcimoto (Get Rating)

Arcimoto, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents three-wheeled electric vehicles in the United States. Its flagship product is the Fun Utility Vehicle (FUV) use for everyday consumer trips. The company also provides Rapid Responder designed to perform emergency, security, and law enforcement services; Deliverator, an electric last-mile delivery solution to get goods where they need to go; Cameo, an FUV equipped with a rear-facing rear seat and a modified roof built for on-road filming; and Arcimoto Roadster, an unparalleled pure-electric on-road thrill machine. In addition, it offers TRiO, a bolt on kit that converts a two wheeled motorcycle into a tilting three wheeled motorcycle. The company was formerly known as WTP Incorporated and changed its name to Arcimoto, Inc. in December 2011. Arcimoto, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Eugene, Oregon.

About AEA-Bridges Impact (Get Rating)

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcimoto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcimoto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.