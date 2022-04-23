Crown Proptech Acquisitions’ (CPTK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Crown Proptech Acquisitions (NYSE:CPTK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by DA Davidson in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

CPTK opened at $9.87 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.85. Crown Proptech Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 309.4% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 281,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 213,093 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 255,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 45,939 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Crown Proptech Acquisitions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown Proptech Acquisitions by 1,250.8% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 105,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Crown PropTech Acquisitions focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

