CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CS Disco from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on CS Disco from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CS Disco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get CS Disco alerts:

Shares of LAW stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. CS Disco has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.55.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $33.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CS Disco will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Andrew Shimek sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $479,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 126,574 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,773.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $478,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,684 shares of company stock valued at $1,769,633 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco (Get Rating)

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.