CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $235.29 Million

Analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report sales of $235.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $250.37 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $188.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $970.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $868.30 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.80 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

CUBE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 503.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 157.80%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

