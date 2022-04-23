Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.96.

CUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:CUE opened at $4.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.37. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $18.42. The firm has a market cap of $145.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.60.

Cue Biopharma ( NASDAQ:CUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 295.57% and a negative return on equity of 65.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, with a total value of $3,498,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 165,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 360.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,606,000 after purchasing an additional 664,731 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 143.1% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 873,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 513,908 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,662,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,800,000 after purchasing an additional 355,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,244,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

