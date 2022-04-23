Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Danone from €54.00 ($58.06) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Danone from €58.00 ($62.37) to €60.00 ($64.52) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Danone from €55.00 ($59.14) to €56.00 ($60.22) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of DANOY stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Danone has a one year low of $10.21 and a one year high of $15.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

