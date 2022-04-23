DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DaVita presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.00.

DVA stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.18. DaVita has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $136.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. DaVita had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $79,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,305,000 after acquiring an additional 67,744 shares during the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DaVita by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,601,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,181,000 after acquiring an additional 103,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DaVita during the 4th quarter valued at $137,335,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DaVita by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 572,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,506,000 after buying an additional 53,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

