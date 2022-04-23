Deanna H. Lund Sells 10,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $182,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 259,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,724,228.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KTOS stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.59. The company had a trading volume of 831,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,085. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.93 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.58. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -829.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $211.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KTOS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 50.2% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,762,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $82,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,304 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,446,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,582,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,896,000 after acquiring an additional 844,409 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth $10,292,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (Get Rating)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.