DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHT opened at $5.89 on Friday. DHT has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $7.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.63 and a beta of -0.38.

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. DHT had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $49.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DHT will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -100.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of DHT by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,366 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of DHT by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DHT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 322,673 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of DHT by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,314 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.