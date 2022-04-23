Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.
NYSE:DEO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.77. 316,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
