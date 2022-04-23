Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DEO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.33) to GBX 3,200 ($41.63) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($62.45) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($58.55) to GBX 4,700 ($61.15) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($55.30) to GBX 4,500 ($58.55) in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,921.17.

Get Diageo alerts:

NYSE:DEO traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $200.77. 316,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,427. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.53. Diageo has a 12 month low of $175.46 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.