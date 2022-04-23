DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) & Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) Financial Survey

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) and Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for DigitalBridge Group and Broadstone Net Lease, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 1 2 1 3.00 Broadstone Net Lease 0 4 0 0 2.00

DigitalBridge Group presently has a consensus price target of $9.88, indicating a potential upside of 39.67%. Broadstone Net Lease has a consensus price target of $25.75, indicating a potential upside of 16.36%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Broadstone Net Lease.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Broadstone Net Lease shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadstone Net Lease has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Broadstone Net Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -29.23% -3.04% -0.94% Broadstone Net Lease 26.75% 3.84% 2.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Broadstone Net Lease’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $965.80 million 4.17 -$310.10 million ($0.81) -8.73 Broadstone Net Lease $382.88 million 9.45 $102.43 million $0.66 33.53

Broadstone Net Lease has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Broadstone Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalBridge Group beats Broadstone Net Lease on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders. DigitalBridge Group, Inc., structured as a REIT, is headquartered in Boca Raton with key offices in Los Angeles, New York, London and Singapore. For more information on DigitalBridge, visit www.digitalbridge.com.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting. As of September 30, 2020, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 627 properties in 41 U.S. states and one property in Canada across the industrial, healthcare, restaurant, office, and retail property types, with an aggregate gross asset value of approximately $4.0 billion.

