Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is an on-demand e-commerce company principally in China. It provides users with fresh produce, meat and seafood and other daily necessities. Dingdong (Cayman) Limited is based in SHANGHAI. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Dingdong (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $4.20 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Dingdong (Cayman) from $21.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.07.

NYSE DDL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,048. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. Dingdong has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $860.48 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDL. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Dingdong (Cayman) by 8,965.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 32,905 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the third quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.11% of the company’s stock.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. It offers vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood products, as well as ready-to-eat, ready-to-cook, and ready-to-heat products; and dairy and bakery products, oil and seasonings, prepared meals, rice, noodles and other wheaten products, pre-packaged foods, drinks and liquor, flowers and green plants, and home care and personal care products.

