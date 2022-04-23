DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DNB ASA is a commercial bank which provide banking products and services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Norway and internationally. The company offers savings and investment products, loans, investment banking advisory, financing services, insurance products, foreign exchange, cash management, payments and pension services as well as cards, advisory and real estate broking services. DNB ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DNBBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 230.00 to 250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 215.00 to 190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. DNB Markets lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 186.00 to 181.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 230.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DNB Bank ASA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.80.

Shares of DNBBY stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,875. The company has a market cap of $34.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.26. DNB Bank ASA has a 1-year low of $18.78 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 39.63% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

