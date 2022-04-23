Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Docebo Inc. (TSE:DCBO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$85.83.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DCBO shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from C$130.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$102.00 to C$70.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Docebo from C$110.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of TSE:DCBO opened at C$57.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.90. Docebo has a 1-year low of C$49.11 and a 1-year high of C$117.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$75.18.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

