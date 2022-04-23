DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that DocGo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DocGo’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.10. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DocGo will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DocGo.

A number of analysts recently commented on DCGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DocGo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on DocGo in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, DocGo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocGo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

DCGO stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. The stock had a trading volume of 378,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,453. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.86. DocGo has a twelve month low of $5.63 and a twelve month high of $11.86.

DocGo Company Profile

DocGo, Inc provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services.

