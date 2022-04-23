Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.754 per share by the energy company on Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64.

Shares of DMLP opened at $26.00 on Friday. Dorchester Minerals has a 1 year low of $14.37 and a 1 year high of $27.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $961.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Dorchester Minerals alerts:

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 63.57% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter.

In related news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $47,808.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 1,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,146.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after buying an additional 12,656 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,038 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,755 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,288 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty interests located in 582 counties and parishes in 26 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dorchester Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorchester Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.