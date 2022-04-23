Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Doximity Inc. provides digital platform for medical professionals. The company’s network members include physicians across all specialties and practice areas. It provide its verified clinical membership with digital tools built for medicine, enabling them to collaborate with colleagues, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, manage their careers and conduct virtual patient visits. Doximity Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCS traded down $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,348,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,239. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.40. Doximity has a 1-year low of $39.92 and a 1-year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. Doximity had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $129,316.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $48,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,400 shares of company stock worth $1,931,240.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Doximity in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,659,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 36.7% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 400.0% during the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Doximity by 93.5% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC grew its position in Doximity by 257.6% in the first quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 73,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 52,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

