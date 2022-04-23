Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $558.59 Million

Analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) will announce $558.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dropbox’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $558.70 million and the lowest is $558.50 million. Dropbox posted sales of $511.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year sales of $2.33 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.50 billion to $2.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 235.32% and a net margin of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

DBX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their target price on Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.83.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $296,947.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $59,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,472,315 in the last quarter. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dropbox by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,610,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after buying an additional 1,065,858 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Dropbox by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dropbox by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,042,000 after buying an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Dropbox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,104,000. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DBX opened at $21.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78. Dropbox has a one year low of $19.90 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.