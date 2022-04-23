Eagle Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Dividend of $0.28 (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EFSI opened at $35.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.15. Eagle Financial Services has a twelve month low of $32.25 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $14.45 million for the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.