easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $694.00.

ESYJY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.71) to GBX 800 ($10.41) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 705 ($9.17) to GBX 700 ($9.11) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.53) to GBX 450 ($5.85) in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $7.27 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average is $7.92.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

