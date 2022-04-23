ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.45.

ECN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of ECN Capital and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of TSE ECN opened at C$5.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.20. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$12.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.88.

ECN Capital ( TSE:ECN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.55 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ECN Capital will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1.44%.

About ECN Capital (Get Rating)

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

