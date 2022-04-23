eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Shares of EGAN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 58,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.32 million, a PE ratio of 116.90 and a beta of 0.36. eGain has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $13.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

eGain ( NASDAQ:EGAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). eGain had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that eGain will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $244,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of eGain by 95.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eGain in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified cloud software solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. It also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting, implementation, and training services.

